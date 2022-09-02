Forest fire that broke out in Sumy region after enemy shelling spread to territory of Russian Federation, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTO
This was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.
"During the day, the Russians fired fifty mines and shells on Krasnopillia. There were a total of three shellings of different territories of the community, as a result of one of them the forest caught fire. However, it was not possible to extinguish the fire, because it was burning at "0" itself and there was a great risk for the rescuers.
But the nature is also fighting for Ukraine: the wind was in the direction of Russia and the fire spread to that side, causing the Russians a lot of trouble from the consequences of their own shelling," the official wrote.
As a result of shelling on the territory of Ukraine, about a hectare was burned, including a forest and a field. "Currently, there is no fire on our territory," - emphasized Zhyvytsky.