Rashists again shelled outskirts of Sloviansk, - Mayor Lyakh. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Lyakh.

"The city was shelled again. It was loud in the suburbs. In Bilbasivka, private houses on Shkilnaya and Yaseneva Streets were damaged. On Literaturana Street, the ATP police station "arrived". Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report says.

Information about damage to objects is currently being clarified.

