They spread panic and fakes about Armed Forces. SSU blocked 2 bot farms in Kyiv region and Odesa. PHOTOS

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine eliminated 2 more bot farms that spread destructive content in Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

"Army of bots" in almost 7 thousand accounts was used for:

▪️ discrediting the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the state leadership;

▪️ justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;

▪️ destabilization of the social and political situation in the country.

"According to the investigation, a bot farm with 5,000 accounts was created and administered by a 24-year-old native of Zaporizhzhia region in Kyiv region. His "clients" were, in particular, representatives of the PR departments of political parties and citizens of the Russian Federation, who promote destructive and provocative materials in the Ukrainian information space.

"In the Odesa region, four local residents turned out to be the organizers of the bot farm. The main direction of their activity is the creation and promotion of accounts in social networks and messengers. They used them to spread panic in the region, in particular, dispersing disinformation and fake news from the fronts," the SSU said in a statement.












