News Photo • War

Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

1 5941
Russian troops opened fire on the residential sector. There are killed and wounded civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 01

"The Russian army stormed the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Siversk, Sloviansk, the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Donetske, Shcherbinivka, the villages of Shevchenko, Khromov.

The enemy used rockets, Grad anti-aircraft missiles, artillery against the civilian population," the report says.

Read more: Enemy missile was shot down in Kryvy Rih region, - Air Command "East"

24 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 20 residential buildings, garages, a car wash, etc. The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.


Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 02
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 03
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 04
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 05
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 06
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 07
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 08
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 09
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 10
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 11
Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police 12

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news