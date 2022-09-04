Racists hit 11 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Russian troops opened fire on the residential sector. There are killed and wounded civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"The Russian army stormed the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Siversk, Sloviansk, the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Donetske, Shcherbinivka, the villages of Shevchenko, Khromov.

The enemy used rockets, Grad anti-aircraft missiles, artillery against the civilian population," the report says.

24 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 20 residential buildings, garages, a car wash, etc. The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
























