Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTOS

Today, September 4, Russian troops attacked the communities of the Sumy region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhivytsky, reported this.

Shostkinsky district. In the village of Novovasylivka, Znob-Novhorod community, the walls of the houses were cut by debris, the premises of the school and the village council were damaged. In the Druzhba community, in Druzhba itself, private houses were damaged: windows were broken, fences were destroyed," the report says.

It is noted that the arrivals were from "Grad", self-propelled guns and mortars.

