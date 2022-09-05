Russians shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery twice during night, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians do not stop their terror of our peaceful towns and villages. At night, the Nikopol district came under Russian fire once again. It was shelled twice with heavy artillery. No people were injured. Up to ten private houses and a high-rise building were damaged in Nikopol," the message reads.

It is noted that 9 buildings in the city were damaged by shelling, including a gymnasium, a children's and youth sports school, a shop and a cafe. Several power lines were also cut.

In other areas of the region, the night was full of sirens, but there were no attacks.

