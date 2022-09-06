Consequences of the morning shelling of Kharkiv: Rockets fired from Belgorod region of Russian Federation hit roof of building and yard of administrative building. PHOTOS

Currently, the fire is being extinguished and the rubble is being cleared.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Yes, around 10:20 a.m. the occupiers shelled the center of Kharkiv. A Russian rocket hit the roof of a five-story building in the Kyiv district of the city: three floors were completely destroyed. Currently, the elimination of the fire and the analysis of the debris are ongoing, the data are being clarified.

Another rocket hit the courtyard of the administrative building.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired at Kharkiv with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that 3 people were rescued from the rubble of the building.

Also remind, that on the morning of September 6, Russian troops shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

Read more: Russian occupiers are shelling Kharkiv, residential high-rise in Kyiv district has been damaged, - Mayor Terekhov















