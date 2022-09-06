Armed Forces destroyed Russian pontoon bridge across Inhulets. PHOTOS

The Planet Labs satellite recorded the destroyed pontoon bridge near the village of Dariivka, Kherson region, which was used by the Russian invaders to cross the Inhulets River.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

The satellite images also show significant damage to the Dariivka bridge itself, next to which the occupiers built a pontoon crossing. The operational command "South" announced the successful operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction, including the destruction of this crossing the day before.

See more: Explosions and shooting are heard in center of occupied Berdiansk, - city council. PHOTOS

"Missile and artillery units carried out 370 fire missions to defeat enemy air defense units, areas of concentration of forces and means, radio electronic warfare stations and pontoon crossings near Dariivka and along the Kakhovka HPP," - said the message of OC "South" published at night on September 6.

In addition to the destroyed pontoon and damaged Dariivka bridges, which are located nearby, the Planet Labs satellite image shows damage to a building near the river pier, where an unidentified vessel has been parked since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

See more: Destroyed pontoon crossing of Russian army in Kherson region. PHOTO

Approximately 250 meters from the crossing, the satellite also recorded a cluster of Russian military equipment and a large number of trenches.

The Dariivka bridge is a bridge over the Inhulets river near the village of Dariivka, Kherson district, Kherson region, on highway E58.

We will remind you that on August 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine "stopped the operation" of the Dariivka Bridge.

In July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already struck three bridges in the Kherson region - Antoniv, Dariivka, and Kakhovka, the authorities explained that this "significantly weakened" the logistics of the occupiers.