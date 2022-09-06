236 children in Ukraine are considered missing due to war. INFOGRAPHICS

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale war on the part of Russia, 236 children are considered missing, and at least 7,343 more children are on the list of deported.

This was announced on the Facebook page of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

At the same time, Ukrainian services found 5,391 children, and 55 were able to return home.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the Russian aggression, 382 children have died, more than 740 have been injured of various degrees of severity.

