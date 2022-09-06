Defenders of Azovstal, killed 40 days ago during a terrorist attack in Olenivka, were honored in Kiev. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An event to honor fallen Ukrainian prisoners of war as a result of a terrorist attack in Olenivka was held on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv. September 6 is the 40th day since the death of Azov fighters as a result of the terrorist attack.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia murdered unarmed defenders of Mariupol in a despicable act of terror in Olenivka colony. So far Ukraine has not received a confirmed list of the dead, the relatives of the heroes have not received the bodies for burial, and the condition of the wounded fighters is unknown," participants in the event stressed.













The event was organized by the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders.

Photo and video by Oleh Bogachuk, Censor.net

We recall that on July 28, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a thermobaric explosion on the territory of the penal institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the explosion killed about 40 Ukrainian servicemen and injured 130.

Ukraine demands that the UN and the ICRC immediately respond to the terrorist act committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as conduct an inspection of the colony where the captured Ukrainian servicemen were held.