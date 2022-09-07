Consequences of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: rashists destroyed and damaged houses of civilians. PHOTOS

Yesterday, September 6, as a result of strikes on populated areas of Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts, the occupying forces damaged more than 15 private houses, three high-rise buildings and the territory of an enterprise. There was no information about injured citizens

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the report of the National Police.

"Once again, the residents of Orikhiv and Huliaipole suffered the greatest destruction. The townspeople reported that only ruins remained instead of their homes. Some houses were not hit by shells for the first time, so the damage only increased. Other citizens provided information about fires in private houses after the Russian missile strikes. As a result of what all the property of civilians was destroyed by fire," the message reads.

It is noted that as a result of shelling, verandas, garages, outbuildings, yards, and fences were damaged.

"Also, Russian projectiles flew into the houses of residents of the village of Mala Tokmachka of the Polohy district. The policemen documented damage to the houses of the villagers. In addition, the infrastructure objects of the village of Komyshuvakha of the Zaporizhzhia district came under fire from the occupiers. The law enforcement officers documented the fact that the workshop of one of the local enterprises was damaged." - added the National Police.
















