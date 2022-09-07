Blow struck Sloviansk: man’s body was found from under rubble of building. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, September 7, the Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, as a result of which part of an apartment building was destroyed. Rescuers are working on the spot.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the State Emergency Department of the Donetsk region.

"In Sloviansk, rescuers found the body of a man from under the rubble of a 3-story apartment building that was partially destroyed as a result of shelling (inquiry data are being established)," the report says.

Currently, emergency and rescue operations are continuing.

