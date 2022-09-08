Day in Donetsk region: night passed restlessly in many sections of front from Kurakhovo to Soledar. PHOTOS

The night passed restlessly in many parts of the front from Kurakhovo to Soledar in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kurakhovo, targeting a private house and a road. There are no casualties.

"At night there were isolated flights over the old part of Avdiivka, in the morning there was massive artillery shelling of the city center. There was no information about the victims. An elevator came under fire in Kostyantynivka - we are still determining the extent of the damage," Kyrylenko informs.

According to him, as usual, the Russians shot a lot in the Bakhmut district: in the Bakhmut, Soledar, and Svitlodar directions.

Read more: In day, Rashists killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS













"In Bakhmut, the enemy hit the Martynov Palace of Culture. Now rescuers are working on the spot. Soledar came under fire at night - the sports complex was damaged. A private house in Paraskoviivka was also damaged on the territory of the community. There are no casualties," adds Kyrylenko.

In the Svitlodar direction, Odradivka and Mayorsk suffered from shelling - no information was received about the victims.