Liberated from Russian occupiers Vysokopillia in Kherson Region: Destroyed houses and damaged cars. PHOTOS

The Russians continue to shell the village of Vysokopillia.

This was reported by regional council deputy Ihor Yosypenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Since the middle of March, there was an occupation of this settlement, local residents stayed there and saw how the enemies destroyed their small homeland. Private estates were burned and destroyed, the center of the settlement was completely destroyed. And this is the work of many people and not even one generation, stolen years of work and life.

All over the village, there are mutilated cars of peaceful people, forcibly taken, marked with the letter Z - expensive and not very expensive, but stolen and crushed, and some have been collecting them for years.

The Russian military took away people's passports, they forbade them to walk around the village, and if they did, they were only allowed to wear white cloth. This completely resembles the behavior of German soldiers of the Second World War," the deputy emphasized.

According to Yosypenko, the Russian military looted, mocked, and killed civilians.

"There is still unrest in the village, the Russian invaders continue to shell it, houses are burning right in front of our eyes. It is dangerous to be there," he added.

