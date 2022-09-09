Occupiers shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region at night. Bakhmut was most damaged. PHOTOS

That night, the Russians fired in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Bakhmut suffered the most damage: on the previous day, the Russians killed 8 people and wounded another 17. 20 private and 6 multi-story buildings, 4 shops, the Palace of Culture, and the administration building were damaged. In addition, the market came under fire - 107 containers were damaged. The city has been without water and electricity for the fourth day - repairs are impossible due to active hostilities.

"In the Pokrovsk district - Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, and Avdiivka - were affected. According to preliminary information, there are no victims," the head of the region notes.

It is also noted that Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Ray-Oleksandrivka came under fire in the Kramatorsk district. In Sloviansk, warehouses and a technical school building were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, an enterprise and a house were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Ray-Oleksandrivka. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"You can't stay in the Donetsk region! Evacuate in time!" - Kyrylenko appeals to the residents of the region.



