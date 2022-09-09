AFU destroyed EW complex "Moskva-1" worth $57 million. PHOTOS

On Thursday, units of the Armed Forces destroyed the EW complex "Moskva-1" worth $57 million.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the military.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation have only 9 "Moskva-1" EW complexes. A month ago, one of these stations was discovered by Ukrainian servicemen - three 23-year-old soldiers from the Punisher crew: Dallas, Zhuk, and Cheh.

The information that the Ukrainians had discovered the Moskva-1 EW was kept a secret. For a whole month, it was carefully disguised for the detection of the "Leyer" EW complex, because the hunt for "Moskva" continued.

During this month, the location of the station was confirmed three times. She was indeed where the crew found her.

The Ukrainian military was developing a plan to destroy "Moskva-1" and was bringing the necessary means to Vasylivka.

On Thursday, September 8, at 1:30 p.m., the enemy's electronic defense system was destroyed by a direct hit.



