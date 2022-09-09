DBR has started filtering operations in de-occupied Balaklia. PHOTOS

After the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city of Balaklia, Kharkiv Region, the SDF employees began filtering and investigative activities in the settlement. The purpose of the measures is to prevent the subversive activities of the Russians and their allies.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As noted, the employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with other law enforcement officers, carefully process information on persons who cooperated with the aggressors during the temporary occupation, and also check those who may pose a threat to national security.

"The SBI has repeatedly emphasized that all temporarily occupied territories will be liberated in the near future, and collaborators and traitors will be brought to strict liability. Therefore, the time of reckoning is near," the message reads.

