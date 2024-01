Ukrainians bring flowers to the British Embassy in Kyiv to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent from the scene.

In Kyiv, Ukrainians honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. They bring flowers to the British Embassy.

Photo: Oleh Bogachuk, Censor.NET