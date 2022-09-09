Russians recognize breakthrough of Armed Forces in Kharkiv region. MAP

On the basis of messages in social networks, including Russian ones, about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region, an up-to-date map of combat operations was created. In their reports, the Russians acknowledge the breakthrough of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region.

"They say that this incredible blitzkrieg was developed by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky. The screens are Actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine based on messages in tg channels, including racist ones," said Stanislav Hayder, Censor.NET reports.

"The authors of these, without exaggeration, unique military operations remain out of the frame. They are reluctant to communicate with the press, so they usually remain in the shadow of their successes. The main non-public architect of the recent victories of the Ukrainian army is the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky. To begin with, Syrsky succeeded to stop the enemy's offensive on the Kharkiv, Izium, Bakhmut, Avdiiv,ka and other operational directions. And then - to successfully suppress the enemy. It was Syrsky who designed the surprise attack on Balaklia, the necessity of which was initially criticized by the General Staff. However, he managed to convince the country's military leadership of the necessity such a plan. ... Today's successes in the counteroffensive according to the Syrskyi plan open up new opportunities in terms of further shifting the enemy's positions. I hope that very soon we will see even more Ukrainian flags over the liberated cities of Ukraine," noted political technologist Oleksiy Holobutsky.

Read more: Artillery of AFU hit 3 enemy control points, pontoon crossing, 28 objects of concentration of occupying forces, - General Staff

"Successful military commanders should be known. Our group in the south, which deals with Kherson, is headed by General Andriy Kovalchuk. And the group in the east, which is now in order in the Kharkiv region, is led by General Oleksandr Syrsky. Previously, Syrskyi successfully organized the defense of Kyiv. In Europe, there are military personnel with such experience there simply isn't," said Yuriy Romanenko, a political scientist and expert at the Ukrainian Institute of the Future.