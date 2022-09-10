At night, Russian military launched rocket attack on Nova Vodolaha in Kharkiv region, woman was killed. PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, September 10, the Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Department of SES in the Kharkiv region.

"At night, the enemy once again hit the Kharkiv region with rockets. A private house was hit in Nova Vodolaha of the Kharkiv region, which suffered serious destruction. Constructive elements of the building burned in the area of the fire of 20 square meters. During the analysis of the debris, the rescuers removed the body of the owner of the house, born in 1960," the message says.

1 unit of fire-rescue equipment and 5 specialists of the staff of the State Emergency Service were involved in liquidating the fire and disassembling the debris.

In total, the rescuers of the Kharkiv Garrison of the State Emergency Service made 39 operational trips last day, 21 of which were for the elimination of fires, in particular, 11 fires caused by military actions.

In addition, the rescuers went out twice to help utility workers, the population, and the police, and four times for emergency rescue work.

During the day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service eliminated 58 enemy explosive objects.

Watch more: AFU fired and took control of more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region - Zelensky. VIDEO

















