Occupiers fired at entire front line from Volnovaha to Bakhmut district in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians shelled the entire front line from Volnovaha to Bakhmut district in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, during the day, Vuhledar was subjected to periodic shelling. In particular, one of them came to school. There are no casualties.

"In Avdiivka, during the night, there were several massive shellings from barrel artillery on the old and central parts of the city - without casualties. There were periodic shellings in Mariinka and Kurakhiv communities - there were no casualties. In the Kramatorsk district, Kostiantynivka came under fire - it is known that at least 1 person was injured," the report says.

Kyrylenko informs that Bakhmut, Soledar, Svitlodar, and Toretsk communities are suffering in the Bakhmut district.

It is known about one dead civilian in Bakhmut, 2 houses were damaged. There are no victims in the rest of the district, but there is damage to property in the Toretsk community: 2 houses and a car in the North. Villages in Soledar and Svitlodar communities were also shelled.











"The Russians attack the civilians of the Donetsk region every night," the head of the region adds.