Bodies of two tortured civilians were found in liberated village in Kharkiv region, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Two bodies of civilians with traces of torture were found in a village liberated from the occupiers in the Kharkiv region. Proceedings have been initiated based on this fact.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Chuhuiiv district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

As noted, on September 7, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Hrakove in the Chuhuiiv district. After the deoccupation, a local resident turned to the police and said that the Russian military forced him to bury the bodies of two men.

"On September 9, law enforcement officers found two corpses with gunshot wounds in the back of the head and traces of torture near the territory of a private home. According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the victims were killed by Russian servicemen in March during the occupation of the village. Currently, the bodies have been sent for a forensic medical examination," the message reads.

