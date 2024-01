Last night, the occupiers hit Kramatorsk with an S-300 missile.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The consequences of the nighttime S-300 missile attack on Kramatorsk. Russia continues to destroy the industry of our city," he noted.

