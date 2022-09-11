News Photo • War

AFU "won" rare Russian RLC "Zoopark-1M" in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

22 32214
Ukrainian defenders captured the Russian "Zoopark-1M" radar reconnaissance and fire control complex.

This was reported by the press center of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The parade of the Rashists Land Lease continues. This time our Cossacks won a trophy of a "very rare beast". This is the first, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a working copy of the 1L219 "Zoopark-1" reconnaissance and fire control RLC captured from the Rashists," the message reads.

Read more: AFU advanced 70 km in Kharkiv region and can capture Izium within 48 hours, - ISW

AFU won rare Russian RLC Zoopark-1M in Kharkiv region 01
AFU won rare Russian RLC Zoopark-1M in Kharkiv region 02
AFU won rare Russian RLC Zoopark-1M in Kharkiv region 03
AFU won rare Russian RLC Zoopark-1M in Kharkiv region 04

TOP news

all news