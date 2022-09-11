Occupiers shelled Pokrovsk with "Iskanders" five times, there were casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russians shelled the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region with "Iskander" missiles 5 times.

The mayor of Pokrovsk, Ruslan Trebushkin, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The city of Pokrovsk was hit by 5 missiles of the 9М723 Iskander M type in the period from 9:20 p.m. to 02:20 a.m.," he wrote.

According to his information, more than 20 residential buildings and railway infrastructure were damaged. He also added that due to the shelling, the work of the Karlivka filter station has not yet been restored, water supply to Pokrovsk is not provided.

Later, Trebushkin reported that as of 10:10 a.m., 6 citizens had died as a result of night shelling - one more person died of injuries later.

According to Mayor of Pokrovsk, specialists of the housing and communal services department and contracting organizations are now assisting residents in clearing rubble and drawing up documents for building repairs.

"We will try to bring the buildings into habitable condition as soon as possible: we will cover the windows with OSB sheets, we will fix the roofs," he said.

The mayor of the city also repoed the evacuation to the Czech Republic by evacuation train.

"We are continuing to recruit a group for evacuation to the Czech town of Male Svatonovyce (on the initiative and support of volunteers from the city of Lviv). The recruited group from Pokrovska can reach Lviv by evacuation train, and from there, with the help of volunteers, it will be possible to reach the Czech Republic. In order to to get into the evacuation group, you need to register by phone: 0-800-300-101," Trebushkin said.

He also reported on the movement of evacuation trains: "The evacuation train continues to run to Lviv and on even dates to Kirovohrad region. Registration is made on the next even date until 3 p.m. on odd dates. Register for the train by calling 0-800-300-101."

According to the mayor, the curfew and light-masking regime in the city is in effect from 21:00 to 05:00.


















