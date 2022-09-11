News Photo • War

Zaluzhny about counteroffensive of AFU in Kharkiv region: There are 50 km left before crossing the state border. Powerful strongholds of the Russian troops were captured. PHOTOS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate territories occupied by Russia. Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometers have been returned to the control of Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the Kharkiv direction, we began to advance not only to the south and east, but also to the north. There are 50 km to the exit to the State border.

Zaluzhny about counteroffensive of AFU in Kharkiv region: There are 50 km left before crossing the state border. Powerful strongholds of the Russian troops were captured 01
"These photos show the results of the work of several units of the AFU. In close cooperation, they liberated the villages of Bayrak, Nova Husarivka, Shchurivka, and Vilkhuvatka.
The capture of the powerful strongholds of the Russian troops, which they proudly called "Moskva", "Omsk" and "Peter", made it possible to launch a counteroffensive on Balaklia, Izium, and Kupiansk. I am proud and grateful to every Ukrainian serviceman. I am honored to fight side by side with you. Eternal memory to those who fell in the battles for Ukraine!" - noted Zaluzhny.

