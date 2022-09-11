"Orlan", "Akatsiya" and tank: SOF seized Russian military equipment in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

A tactical group of one of the SOF units of Ukraine together with a unit of snipers of the Defense Forces cleared several settlements in the direction of Kharkiv.

This was stated by Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Command, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During their work, the soldiers captured a 2C3 'Akatsiya' self-propelled gun and a tank, which they handed over to Ukrainian Defense Forces units. During the cleanup operation, our soldiers captured a so-called 'LNR policeman'. After initial interrogation, he was handed over to representatives of the National Police.

An important trophy was a Russian UAV complex with ground control stations, antennas, and factory documentation. "Orlan-10" is the main UAV used by the enemy to identify Ukrainian positions and correct artillery fire.

The captured complex is extremely important because of the availability of all necessary components and documents. Consequently, our electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare specialists will be able to effectively counter the Russian threat from the sky, and the enemy will suffer heavy losses," the report says.





