In the Luhansk region, in the village of Kuzemivka, Svativ district, the Ukrainian flag was raised.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The village of Kuzemivka, the Svativ district. The morning of September 12, 2022. The Svativ region is waiting...", the message reads.





