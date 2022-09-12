Russian shelling of Sloviansk. Private houses and factory were destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of September 12, Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

"During the shelling of Sloviansk, private houses were damaged. On the night of September 12, several houses on Yaroslav the Wise Street suffered significant destruction. In addition, the enemy hit the territory of the brick factory. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report says.

