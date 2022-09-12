Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupiers: man died, 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling in Kharkiv, a man died, 3 people were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

Around 1:15 p.m., the Russian invaders shelled three districts of Kharkiv.

"In the Kyiv region, an administrative building was damaged. A 37-year-old man was killed. Men aged 43 and 50 were injured. In the Osnovyansk region, the occupiers hit an enterprise. The building was partially destroyed, company cars and employees' cars were damaged. A 51-year-old employee of the company was injured "In the Saltiv district, part of a cluster projectile hit the ground near a residential building. There was no damage," the report said.

According to preliminary information, the Russian army shelled Kharkiv with Uragan surface-to-air missiles.

Law enforcement officers inspected the scene of the events and removed fragments of projectiles.

