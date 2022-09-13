At night, Russians shelled Lozova, hitting educational facility. PHOTOS

The night of September 13 passed without shelling of Kharkiv, but around 3 am the enemy shelled Lozova.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, reported this on Telegram.

"Last night, no shelling was recorded in the city of Kharkiv. However, around 03:00 a.m., the enemy shelled Lozova. There was a direct hit on the educational facility. There was a fire. Information about the victims is being clarified," he said.

During the past day, the enemy massively shelled Kharkiv and the Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk districts of the region.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 1 person died and 6 were injured in Kharkiv during the day. Also, 1 person was injured in the Izium district. In the Kharkiv district, 2 were wounded, one of them was blown up by a landmine in Ruski Tyshky. 2 civilians were killed in the Kupiansk district

"On the liberated territories, war crimes by the occupiers are being recorded, the danger of landmines remains high. Our military, police, and emergency services are taking measures to return peaceful life to these territories," Synehubov added.

