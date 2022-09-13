This night, Russians shelled Sloviansk and struck cities on front line, - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS

Russian occupation troops struck the populated areas of the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In Sloviansk, at least 1 person was killed and 1 was injured in the shelling. Shells hit an agricultural technical school, 2 high-rise buildings, and 6 more buildings were damaged by the explosion.

Hostre came under fire — fortunately, no one was injured, but 1 two-story building was damaged. Avdiivka has been subjected to massive shelling at dawn for several days in a row. Today there were no casualties, we are clarifying the extent of the damage.

Three people were injured as a result of the nighttime shelling of Toretsk, and at least 4 houses were damaged," the message reads.

the Russians also carried out an airstrike on Siversk. It is definitely known about 1 destroyed house. Information on the victims and extent of destruction still needs to be established.

"Every day the Russians shoot at civilians - every day there are dead and wounded. Evacuate! Don't turn yourself into a target!", Kyrylenko emphasized.














