This night, Russians shelled Sloviansk and struck cities on front line, - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"In Sloviansk, at least 1 person was killed and 1 was injured in the shelling. Shells hit an agricultural technical school, 2 high-rise buildings, and 6 more buildings were damaged by the explosion.
Hostre came under fire — fortunately, no one was injured, but 1 two-story building was damaged. Avdiivka has been subjected to massive shelling at dawn for several days in a row. Today there were no casualties, we are clarifying the extent of the damage.
Three people were injured as a result of the nighttime shelling of Toretsk, and at least 4 houses were damaged," the message reads.
the Russians also carried out an airstrike on Siversk. It is definitely known about 1 destroyed house. Information on the victims and extent of destruction still needs to be established.
"Every day the Russians shoot at civilians - every day there are dead and wounded. Evacuate! Don't turn yourself into a target!", Kyrylenko emphasized.