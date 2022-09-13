Border guards captured Russian gunner who was shelling Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Border guards captured a Russian soldier who was shelling Kharkiv region.

This is stated in the message of the SBSU, Censor.NET reports.

He turned out to be a Russian artilleryman born in 2001. He said that his colleagues abandoned him when they fled after the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of March, the aggressor periodically shelled Ukrainian settlements, in particular, Chuhuiiv and Pechenihy, Korobochkyno.

The SBSU reported that it lasted until September 11. Then the Defense Forces of Ukraine defeated the enemy division and forced the occupiers to flee.

Military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko specified on Telegram that the Russian man, from the Kaliningrad region, served as a self-propelled howitzer gunner.

"He entered Ukraine in March and, together with other occupiers, shelled Ukrainian cities and villages.

During the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, "combat friends" and commanders simply forgot about him. He was detained when he tried to make his way to the east on his own," the journalist wrote.









