Guerrillas blew up occupiers’ patrol in Mariupol, three rioters were hospitalized, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, partisans blew up a patrol of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"We have confirmation of the detonation of the occupiers' patrol on Karpynskyi street, Kalmiuska district, who were trying to erase "Ї" and catch up with our "artists," the message says.

According to Andriushchenko, three occupiers were hospitalized in Donetsk hospital, they are alive. None of the "artists" were injured and all are safe.

