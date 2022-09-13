Russian T-72B3M torn to pieces near Hrakovу in Kharkiv region: This is what Russian "Wagner" should look like. PHOTOS
27 59831
The inscription "Wagner" can be seen on the barrel of the tank that accompanied the Russian truck.
Yuriш Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported this on Facebook.
"This is what a Russian Wagner should look like! The latest Russian T-72B3M of the 2016 model with the inscription "Wagner" on the barrel, was torn to pieces by an ammunition explosion at a bus stop near the village of Grakove.
The tank was accompanying a truck carrying ammunition, and both the tank and the truck were destroyed at the beginning of the Balaklia breakthrough from an ambush by a group of Ukrainian fighters from an as-yet-unknown unit," the journalist said.