In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down another enemy T-72B3M tank with trophy Russian tank, - Butusov. PHOTOS

Fighters of the 5th motorized infantry battalion of the 93rd mechanized brigade captured the Russian T-80BVM and hit the enemy T-72B3M of the 2016 model with a well-aimed shot.

This was stated in Facebook by Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"A unique photo. The turret of the Russian T-72B3M tank of the 2016 model, penetrated by the Russian subcaliber projectile "Mango" from a distance of 3.5 km. In the photo, there is a gash from the hit and a splash of blood from the gunner's head, which was also pierced by a subcaliber scrap. It is interesting that the tower from such a distance it was penetrated, the forehead flew through the upper part of the tower. It is also noteworthy that this T-72B3M from the 2nd Guards Taman Motorized Rifle Division was destroyed by a shot from another Russian tank - T-80BVM of the 200th Motorized Rifle Brigade, which was captured as a trophy for fighters of the 5th motorized infantry battalion of the 93rd mechanized brigade.

Ukrainian infantrymen from the 5th battalion learned to fight on the T-80BVM and fought many effective battles on it, this accurate shot was made during the Russian attack near Izyum in the area of the village of Nova Dmytrivka in early May 2022. The 5th battalion, fully formed from mobilized and volunteers in three weeks, successfully repelled all attacks of the Russian guardsmen, and made significant progress in its direction," the message reads.





Yuriy Butusov notes that the telegram channel "Butusov Plus" has a photo of the Russian gunner after the defeat (photo 18+).

"The fact is that after being hit, two other Russians abandoned their tanks and ran away, and the tank itself with the inscription "Taman sila!" on board at low speed rolled directly towards the Ukrainians. Therefore, this tank driver became the only Russian who managed to reach the positions of the 5th battalion near Izium," the journalist adds.