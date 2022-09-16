News Photo • War

Lithuanian M113 armored personnel carriers on their way to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are heading to Ukraine.

This is stated by рress service of Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Lithuania's military support to Ukraine continues. Howitzers damaged on the battlefield are on their way to Lithuania, where we are arranging for their repair. At the same time, our M113 armored personnel carriers continue their way to the battlefield in Ukraine," the report said.

