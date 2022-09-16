Powerful explosion rang out again in area of airfield of occupied Melitopol. PHOTO

Today, September 16, an explosion rang out near the airfield in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

This was announced by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers in Melitopol are clearly jealous of Chornobaivka, so they smoke and smoke at the airfield. A powerful explosion was just recorded there. We hope that the Rashists have gone into the red, as well as their equipment. We are waiting for good news from the Armed Forces!" - reads Fedorov's post.

