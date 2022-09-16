Russians shelled homes of residents of Zaporizhzhia region. Hottest place is in Orihiv. PHOTOS

The police recorded 23 facts regarding the destroyed housing stock in the Polohy and Vasylivka areas. The enemy aimed exclusively at the homes of citizens. At the sites of shelling, the police are gathering evidence of Russian aggression.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in ZRMA with reference to data from the National Police.

"Last day, the villages of Pavlivka and Prymorske of the Vasylivka district, as well as settlements in the Orihiv region and Huliaipole region, came under hostile fire from the occupiers. The hottest place was in Orihiv itself. Citizens reported destroyed houses on several streets of the residential quarter. The police continue to inspect the sites of shelling, collect items evidence and record the consequences of an enemy attack," the message reads.

In addition, the police received a message about the consequences of yesterday's rocket attack on industrial facilities in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the impact, the territory of the enterprises suffered partial damage.

Watch more: Mass burials of civilians and soldiers of AFU in Izium: There is evidence of killing of prisoners. VIDEO&PHOTOS





