99% of exhumed bodies from Izium have signs of violent death, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

Among the bodies from the mass burial in Izium, the Kharkiv region, which were exhumed on Friday, 99% have signs of violent death.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov told about this on Telegram and Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Among the bodies that were exhumed today, 99% showed signs of violent death. There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person buried with a rope around their neck. These people were obviously tortured and executed.

There are also children among the buried. About 200 law enforcement officers and experts are currently working at the site. The bodies will be sent for a forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death. After the identities of the dead have been identified, all of them will be buried with due respect.

Every death will be investigated and will become evidence of Russia's war crimes in international courts," Synehubov said.

At the same time, Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region, said that on Friday, 22 dead civilians were exhumed and taken to experts, as well as all 17 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the mass grave.

"One of the dead civilians had a rope around his neck and damaged finger phalanges - the investigation is checking the version about torture. One of the soldiers had his hands tied," Bolvinov said.

"The locals said that they buried people on their own, after learning that there was a dead person somewhere. Far from all the residents of Izium could establish the full name, so they signed with numbers - our task is to establish who exactly died and how.

There is still a lot of work ahead for the investigative department - to interrogate witnesses, conduct an examination of bodies, identify the unidentified dead, identify and interrogate relatives, order DNA examinations, and much more. No crime of the Rashists will be forgotten, no crime will be forgiven," he added.













