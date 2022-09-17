Invaders hit Zaporizhzhia region with rockets: gymnasium, sports club, and houses were destroyed. PHOTOS
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh.
"The occupier fired four rockets at the village of Tavriyske. As a result of the attack, the "Perspektyva" gymnasium, a sports club, and a local cultural center were destroyed. There were no casualties.
Also, high-rise buildings in the city of Stepnohirsk were shelled. Fortunately, people hid in shelters in time, no one was injured," the message reads.
Starukh emphasizes that the enemy, which is not successful at the front, systematically destroys the civilian infrastructure of the region.
"The occupier strikes residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war," he adds.