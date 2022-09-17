Mass burial in Izium. PHOTOS

The company Maxar Technologies has released satellite images of a mass burial discovered in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, after it was liberated by Ukrainian troops

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the company's Twitter.

The first picture was taken in March 2022, the second - in August.





We will remind, on September 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a photo of a mass burial in Izium. Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about more than 400 bodies with traces of torture. The Ministry of Reintegration assumed that the number of victims may be higher than in Bucha.

The head of the National Police Igor Klymenko informed about 10 Russian torture camps in Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Balaklia and Izium. One of them was located in the Balaklia Police Department. Andrii Nebytov, the head of the National Security Service in the Kyiv region, said that there "Russians in masks tortured civilians with bare electric wires."

The Institute for the Study of War assumed that Ukrainian defenders, during the liberation of occupied settlements, will probably continue to find evidence of Russian war crimes and atrocities.