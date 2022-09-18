At night, occupiers shelled Mykolaiv, civilian infrastructure was damaged, - Senkevych. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv again.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We are inspecting the area that came under shelling tonight. It is already known that civilian infrastructure has been affected. In particular, one of our hospitals and an auto garage cooperative. I will inform you about the consequences of the shelling later," the message reads.







