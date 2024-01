Last night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Another night rocket attack on Kramatorsk. They hit the very center of the city. A woman was injured," he noted.









Read more: As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 5 people were injured, 31 houses were damaged, - RMA