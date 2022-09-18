Rashists set fire to 14 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last day, the occupiers made 30 strikes on populated areas of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, shelling took the lives of civilians. Among the injured are two children in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk. Half a hundred houses were destroyed and damaged.

"The Russian army covered 14 settlements with fire - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zalizne, Rodynske, the village of Raihorodok, the villages of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Karlivka, Rai-Olexandrivka, Zakitne. The enemy launched an air strike, fired missiles "S -300", by rocket salvo systems "Uragan", "Hrad", and artillery. The occupiers used prohibited cluster munitions," the message says.

According to the National Police, 59 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 50 residential buildings, a hotel, and two shopping centers in Kramatorsk, the building of Sloviansk TPP, a transformer, civilian cars.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.