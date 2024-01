The Ukrainian military hit the bus station in Svatovo Luhansk region, where the occupiers were based.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"Bavovna" in Svatovo. The bus station, inside which the Rashists lived. Now 200, 300..." he said.

