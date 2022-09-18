"Catherine = Putin": Odesa residents protested against monument to Catherine II. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Odesa, Ukrainians are demanding the demolition of a monument to Russian empress Catherine II.

In Odesa, people gathered for a protest near the monument to Catherine II. This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

People brought posters and lined up at the foot of the monument. They shouted the slogans "Glory to Ukraine!", "Putin fuck!" and "Dammit Trukhanov!". The participants refused to comment on their actions.

The participants of the action were approached by the police, after communicating with whom the people with posters left.

We will remind you that the petition for the demolition of the monument to Catherine II of Russia has collected 25,000 signatures, which are necessary for its consideration. In response to the petition, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Odesa City Council to consider the demolition proposal. However, the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said that he is against the demolition of the monument, and Odesa is an "international city".