Russian occupants shelled Sumy region: there was a casualty, a farm was damaged. PHOTOS

Russians shelled Sumy region. There were a total of 52 "arrivals". A man died as a result of attack.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ, referring to Telegram of the Head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvitsky.

After 4:30 p.m., the Russians shelled the village of Volfinje, Bilopilska District, with artillery. There were a total of six "arrivals". From 17:45 to 18:00, the occupants continued shelling the village with mortars. There were 46 sorties.

As a result of the shelling, a local resident, a man born in 1940, was killed.

In addition, the local farm was significantly damaged. About 100 head of pigs and one horse were killed as a result of the shelling. Two granaries, a water tower, a mill, a pig farm and outbuildings were damaged. Three wheeled tractors and a ZIL car were also damaged.

