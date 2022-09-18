In a mass grave near Izyum, a man’s body was found with signs of torture - his hands were tied and his scrotum was cut off. PHOTOS 18+

Today in Izyum an investigation exhumed a civilian man’s body with traces of torture. Attention! The news contains footage not recommended for minors, pregnant women and people with weak psyche!

He, the medical examiner said after a visual examination, had his hands tied behind his back and his scrotum cut off, was reported in Graty, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The man's face and age have not been determined at this time. The body was in grave number 91.

The exhumation continues for the second day. On the outskirts of Izyum a burial of almost 500 graves was discovered. Most of them were buried civilians who died during the occupation of Izyum by the Russian army. A mass grave with the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers was also discovered. An investigation is underway to establish their identities.





