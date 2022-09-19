Flag of Ukraine was raised in Yarova in Donetsk region. PHOTO

In the Donetsk region, the village of Yarova, located between Sviatohirsk and Drobyshev, has been deoccupied.

This was reported by military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov, Censor.NET informs.

"The clearing in the village of Yarova (between Sviatohirsk and Drobyshev) has been completed. The village is fully controlled by the Armed Forces!" - the message says.

A photo of the Ukrainian flag flying over Yarovya was published on the Internet.

